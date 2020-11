Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue, the state's sports minister said on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-19

As Ravens work virtually, game vs. Steelers in doubt

The Baltimore Ravens held virtual team activities on Tuesday amid an NFL Network report of 10 confirmed new positive COVID-19 tests in the organization, leaving the status of the club's scheduled Thursday game at Pittsburgh uncertain.

OLYMPICS-DOPING

Olympics-IOC sanctions Romanian 2012 Games medallists over steroid use

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday stripped two Romanian weightlifting athletes of their medals from the 2012 Olympic Games and disqualified a third over the use of anabolic steroids.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Manchester City

Olympiacos face Manchester City in the Champions league.

25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Real Madrid

Inter Milan face Real Madrid in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v FC Porto

Olympique Marseille face FC Porto in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v FC Salzburg

Bayern Munich face FC Salzburg in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-FCM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v FC Midtjylland

Ajax Amsterdam face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v Atalanta

Liverpool face Atalanta in the Champions league.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo - Mineirao stadium - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

25 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - England - Premier League preview

Preview of the next round of Premier League games

26 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 10th round of the Premier League.

26 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France team announcement

France coach Fabien Galthie names team to play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

26 Nov

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v New Zealand

Argentina play New Zealand in the Tri-Nations at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday. We preview the match.

26 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England news conference

England head coach Eddie Jones holds a news conference as his team prepare to take on Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup.

26 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales team announcement

Wales name their team to take on England in the Autumn Nations Cup, after which coach Wayne Pivac and selected player will hold a news conference

26 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland team announcement

Ireland name their team to play Georgia in the Autumn

Nations Cup in Dublin on Sunday, followed by a press conference by coach Andy Farrell

26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

26 Nov

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

Round one of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.

26 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT