REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
BOXING-TYSON-JONESJr/
Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition
Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.
ATHLETICS-NEW-DELHI/
Ethiopia's Yehualaw runs second-fastest women's half marathon ever
Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw ran the second-fastest women's half marathon in history on Sunday, completing the 21.09-kilometre course in New Delhi in one hour, four minutes and 46 seconds.
OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS/
Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media
TOKYO - This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-LAC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
29 Nov
FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-ARI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-MIA/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-CLE/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-NYG/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-OAK/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-CAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United
Southampton face Manchester United in the Premier League.
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
30 Nov
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-FIO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina
Milan host Fiorentina in a Serie A match
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NIM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco vs Nimes
Monaco play Nimes in Ligue 1
SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea play Tottenham in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma
Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona
Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal
La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.
SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai
Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory
Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS
Russia's athletics federation appoints new president
Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.
MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix
The Bahrain Grand Prix - the 15th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/
Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans
Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Georgia
Ireland host Georgia in their final pool game of the new Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium.