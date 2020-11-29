REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BOXING-TYSON-JONESJr/

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

ATHLETICS-NEW-DELHI/

Ethiopia's Yehualaw runs second-fastest women's half marathon ever

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw ran the second-fastest women's half marathon in history on Sunday, completing the 21.09-kilometre course in New Delhi in one hour, four minutes and 46 seconds.

OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS/

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

TOKYO - This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-LAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-ARI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-MIA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-CLE/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-NYG/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-CAR/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

29 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United

Southampton face Manchester United in the Premier League.

29 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

30 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina

Milan host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

29 Nov

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NIM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco vs Nimes

Monaco play Nimes in Ligue 1

29 Nov

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

29 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea play Tottenham in the Premier League.

29 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

29 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma

Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.

29 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona

Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.

29 Nov

SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

29 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.

29 Nov

SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

30 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

30 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

30 Nov

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai

Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.

30 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

30 Nov

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory

Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.

30 Nov

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russia's athletics federation appoints new president

Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.

30 Nov

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix - the 15th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

29 Nov

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/

Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans

Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.

30 Nov

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Georgia

Ireland host Georgia in their final pool game of the new Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium.

29 Nov