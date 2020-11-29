SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

29 Nov 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BOXING-TYSON-JONESJr/

    Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

    Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

    ATHLETICS-NEW-DELHI/

    Ethiopia's Yehualaw runs second-fastest women's half marathon ever

    Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw ran the second-fastest women's half marathon in history on Sunday, completing the 21.09-kilometre course in New Delhi in one hour, four minutes and 46 seconds.

    OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS/

    Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

    TOKYO - This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-LAC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-ARI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-MIA/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-CLE/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-NYG/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-OAK/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-CAR/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United

    Southampton face Manchester United in the Premier League.

    29 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina

    Milan host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NIM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco vs Nimes

    Monaco play Nimes in Ligue 1

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin

    Bayer Leverkusen face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

    Chelsea play Tottenham in the Premier League.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma

    Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona

    Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal

    La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.

    29 Nov

    SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai

    Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    30 Nov

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory

    Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    30 Nov

    SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

    Russia's athletics federation appoints new president

    Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.

    30 Nov

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix

    The Bahrain Grand Prix - the 15th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

    29 Nov

    MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/

    Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans

    Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.

    30 Nov

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Georgia

    Ireland host Georgia in their final pool game of the new Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium.

    29 Nov

    Did you like this article?

    email blast