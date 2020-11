Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation.

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/

Smith, Finch hit tons as Australia beat India in tour opener

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Steve Smith and Aaron Finch led the way with centuries as Australia opened their home summer with a one-day victory over India by 66 runs on Friday in the first men's international played in front of a crowd since March.

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/

Real's Zidane hits out at fixture schedule as injuries mount

MADRID, (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane once again lamented the packed fixture schedule as his injury-hit side prepare to take on Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

