REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
SPORT-DOPING/
Trump signs anti-doping act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday a bill that lets U.S. justice officials pursue criminal penalties against those involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/
Student sings Australian national anthem in indigenous language before rugby match
SYDNEY - The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday.
SPORTS-AUCTION-JERSEYS/
Jordan, Obama, Kaepernick jerseys set records at sports auction
LOS ANGELES - Historic jerseys from the careers of Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick and former U.S. President Barack Obama set sales records at an auction of sports memorabilia this week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ITALY-SPE-LAZ/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Lazio
Lazio visit Spezia in a Serie A match
5 Dec
SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-WOB/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v VfL Wolfsburg
Cologne face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-MAI/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz 05
Arminia Bielefeld face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham
Manchester City play Fulham in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid
Sevilla play Real Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-LEN/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Rennes v Lens
Rennes play Lens in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Torino
Juventus host neighbours Torino in a Serie A match
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
The top two in the Bundesliga come head to head as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United
West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-REV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid play Real Valladolid in La Liga.
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna
Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match
SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona
Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.
SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain
Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United
Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League
6 Dec
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco
Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff
ATHLETICS-AWARDS/ (TV)
Athletics - World Athletics Awards
The 2020 World Athletics Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship
The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar.
The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia
Golf - European Tour - South African Open
Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
GOLF-HERO/
CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Scotland
Ireland play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Italy
Wales play Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff in Llanelli.
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza
The latest action from day three of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India
Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney
Cricket Ground (Night)
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England
South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals