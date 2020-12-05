REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING/

Trump signs anti-doping act into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday a bill that lets U.S. justice officials pursue criminal penalties against those involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/

Student sings Australian national anthem in indigenous language before rugby match

SYDNEY - The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday.

SPORTS-AUCTION-JERSEYS/

Jordan, Obama, Kaepernick jerseys set records at sports auction

LOS ANGELES - Historic jerseys from the careers of Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick and former U.S. President Barack Obama set sales records at an auction of sports memorabilia this week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-SPE-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Lazio

Lazio visit Spezia in a Serie A match

5 Dec

SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-WOB/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v VfL Wolfsburg

Cologne face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-MAI/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz 05

Arminia Bielefeld face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City play Fulham in the Premier League.

5 Dec

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid

Sevilla play Real Madrid in La Liga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-LEN/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Rennes v Lens

Rennes play Lens in Ligue 1.

5 Dec

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Torino

Juventus host neighbours Torino in a Serie A match

5 Dec

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

The top two in the Bundesliga come head to head as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.

5 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United

West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.

5 Dec

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-REV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna

Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

5 Dec

SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona

Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.

5 Dec

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain

Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

5 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United

Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.

5 Dec

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League

6 Dec

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco

Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff

6 Dec

ATHLETICS-AWARDS/ (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Awards

The 2020 World Athletics Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Dec

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

5 Dec

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar.

The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

6 Dec

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

6 Dec

GOLF-HERO/

CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

6 Dec

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Scotland

Ireland play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

5 Dec

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Italy

Wales play Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff in Llanelli.

5 Dec

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

5 Dec

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

The latest action from day three of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

5 Dec

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

6 Dec

CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India

Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney

Cricket Ground (Night)

6 Dec

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals

6 Dec