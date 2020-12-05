SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

05 Dec 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORT-DOPING/

    Trump signs anti-doping act into law

    U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday a bill that lets U.S. justice officials pursue criminal penalties against those involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/

    Student sings Australian national anthem in indigenous language before rugby match

    SYDNEY - The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday.

    SPORTS-AUCTION-JERSEYS/

    Jordan, Obama, Kaepernick jerseys set records at sports auction

    LOS ANGELES - Historic jerseys from the careers of Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick and former U.S. President Barack Obama set sales records at an auction of sports memorabilia this week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPE-LAZ/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Lazio

    Lazio visit Spezia in a Serie A match

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-WOB/REPORT

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v VfL Wolfsburg

    Cologne face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

    Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-MAI/REPORT

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz 05

    Arminia Bielefeld face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham

    Manchester City play Fulham in the Premier League.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid

    Sevilla play Real Madrid in La Liga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-LEN/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Rennes v Lens

    Rennes play Lens in Ligue 1.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Torino

    Juventus host neighbours Torino in a Serie A match

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

    The top two in the Bundesliga come head to head as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United

    West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-REV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

    Atletico Madrid play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna

    Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona

    Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain

    Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United

    Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    5 Dec

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

    West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League

    6 Dec

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco

    Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff

    6 Dec

    ATHLETICS-AWARDS/ (TV)

    Athletics - World Athletics Awards

    The 2020 World Athletics Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    5 Dec

    GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

    5 Dec

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar.

    The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    6 Dec

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - South African Open

    Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

    6 Dec

    GOLF-HERO/

    CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

    The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

    6 Dec

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Scotland

    Ireland play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

    5 Dec

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Italy

    Wales play Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff in Llanelli.

    5 Dec

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

    5 Dec

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

    The latest action from day three of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

    5 Dec

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

    Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

    6 Dec

    CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India

    Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney

    Cricket Ground (Night)

    6 Dec

    CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

    South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals

    6 Dec

    Did you like this article?

    email blast