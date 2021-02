Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-LAL/

Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a bizarre altercation with supporters that led to four of them being ejected from Monday's game at Atlanta Hawks.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Games will go ahead regardless of pandemic situation: Tokyo 2020 president

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Djokovic down to business, Thiem bungles Italian job

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic kicked off his season in style with a 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court on Tuesday before returning to lead Serbia to a doubles victory that sealed their ATP Cup opener 2-1

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

2 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

2 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Arsenal in the Premier League.

2 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

2 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-UDA-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Almeria v Sevilla

Almeria host Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

2 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Botafogo - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

2 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund face Paderborn in the DFB Cup.

2 Feb 19:45 ET, 00:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle take on Palace hoping to build on their win over Everton.

2 Feb 20:15 ET, 01:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United play Southampton in the Premier League.

2 Feb 20:15 ET, 01:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Inter v Juventus

Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals

2 Feb 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/NADAL

Tennis - Australian Open - Rafa Nadal preview

Rafa Nadal has not won an Australian Open title since 2009 but the absence of injured Roger Federer offers the Spaniard a shot at a record 21st Grand Slam.

2 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup

Day two of the team-based ATP Cup.

3 Feb 23:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OSAKA-PREVIEW

Tennis-Osaka heads to Melbourne with world at her feet

Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne as the favourite as she seeks a fourth Grand Slam title that will further fuel her ascent to the top of the women's game on the court and amplify her voice off it.

3 Feb

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Tennis - Australian Open preview package After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.

3 Feb

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/FACTBOX

Rugby-Factbox on this year's Six Nations Championship

2 Feb 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/PREVIEW

Rugby-Preview of this year's Six Nations Championship

2 Feb 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ANALYSIS

Rugby-Team by team analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship.

2 Feb 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/DOLPHIN (TV)

Football - Rescued dolphin picks Super Bowl winner

Nicholas, the rescue bottlenose dolphin from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, will make his annual prediction for the winning Super Bowl LV team. He's picked the winning team on his last six sports predictions.

2 Feb 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers continue build-up to Super Bowl LV

We continue our build-up to Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

3 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY (TV)

Super Bowl NFL security news conference

FBI, federal and state security officials brief on latest security preps/threats to the game.

3 Feb

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2024/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - Paris 2024 head Tony Estanguet interview

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee, speaks to Reuters.

2 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York.

2 Feb 23:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

3 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

3 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

3 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

3 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

3 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

3 Feb 01:30 ET, 06:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

3 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

3 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

3 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

3 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia.

3 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

3 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

3 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPIC-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Organisers brief reporters on Tokyo Olympics coronavirus measures

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.

3 Feb 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT