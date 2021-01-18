SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

18 Jan 2021 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/

    Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne.

    TENNIS-DAVISCUP/

    Tennis: Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days, three cities

    LONDON (Reuters) - The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held over 11 days rather than seven and will almost certainly be staged across three cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

    GOLF-PGA-SONY-OPEN-RECAP/

    Golf: Spirited finish allows Kevin Na to win Sony Open

    Kevin Na overcame a three-stroke deficit with six holes to play with three straight birdies and another on the 18th hole to win the Sony Open in Honolulu on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    SUMO-JAPAN/KID (PIX) (TV)

    WIDER IMAGE - Meet the 10-year-old sumo world champion dreaming of stardom

    In Japan, which hosts the Olympic Games in 2021, it is commonplace that child athletes and their family members devote themselves to training for sports entirely because it may bring benefits like university scholarships and careers to the kids in the future. 10-year-old sumo world champion Kyuta Kumagai is a perfect example of Japan's elite junior athlete and his father is the perfect example of the pushy parent.

    18 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India

    The last day of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

    19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    18 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ORL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Orlando Magic

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    18 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CBJ/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    18 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

    19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BUF/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-WPG/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    19 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ARI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Arizona Coyotes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United

    Arsenal play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

    18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-MUN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.

    19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

    19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan

    Cagliari face AC Milan in a Serie A match.

    18 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast