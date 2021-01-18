REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/

Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/

Tennis: Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days, three cities

LONDON (Reuters) - The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held over 11 days rather than seven and will almost certainly be staged across three cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

GOLF-PGA-SONY-OPEN-RECAP/

Golf: Spirited finish allows Kevin Na to win Sony Open

Kevin Na overcame a three-stroke deficit with six holes to play with three straight birdies and another on the 18th hole to win the Sony Open in Honolulu on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SUMO-JAPAN/KID (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the 10-year-old sumo world champion dreaming of stardom

In Japan, which hosts the Olympic Games in 2021, it is commonplace that child athletes and their family members devote themselves to training for sports entirely because it may bring benefits like university scholarships and careers to the kids in the future. 10-year-old sumo world champion Kyuta Kumagai is a perfect example of Japan's elite junior athlete and his father is the perfect example of the pushy parent.

18 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India

The last day of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

18 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

18 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

18 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

19 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ARI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United

Arsenal play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.

19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan

Cagliari face AC Milan in a Serie A match.

18 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT