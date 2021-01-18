REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/
Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne.
TENNIS-DAVISCUP/
Tennis: Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days, three cities
LONDON (Reuters) - The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held over 11 days rather than seven and will almost certainly be staged across three cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.
GOLF-PGA-SONY-OPEN-RECAP/
Golf: Spirited finish allows Kevin Na to win Sony Open
Kevin Na overcame a three-stroke deficit with six holes to play with three straight birdies and another on the 18th hole to win the Sony Open in Honolulu on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SUMO-JAPAN/KID (PIX) (TV)
WIDER IMAGE - Meet the 10-year-old sumo world champion dreaming of stardom
In Japan, which hosts the Olympic Games in 2021, it is commonplace that child athletes and their family members devote themselves to training for sports entirely because it may bring benefits like university scholarships and careers to the kids in the future. 10-year-old sumo world champion Kyuta Kumagai is a perfect example of Japan's elite junior athlete and his father is the perfect example of the pushy parent.
18 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India
The last day of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.
19 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
18 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
19 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
18 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
19 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
19 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ARI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Arizona Coyotes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United
Arsenal play Newcastle United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-MUN/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.
19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa.
SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan
Cagliari face AC Milan in a Serie A match.
18 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT