TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Despite sexism uproar, Tokyo Olympics chief finds high-level support

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - When the head of Tokyo's Olympic organising committee said women talked too much at board meetings, a storm of criticism erupted in Japan, with top athletes and cabinet ministers condemning his remarks as sexist and archaic.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel'

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty barely broke sweat as she swept into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of error-prone Danka Kovinic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Root lauds bowlers after England crush India in first test

eb 9 (Reuters) - Joe Root could hardly have scripted his 100th test any better after the England captain led his team to a 227-run victory over India on Tuesday before being named Man of the Match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

