Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

TOKYO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag on.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Kyrgios gets chance to prove he's a contender not just a critic

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios emerged as a 'voice of sanity' for tennis over the coronavirus pandemic, and the mercurial 25-year-old has a chance to show he can also be a contender on court when he meets Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open third round.

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Juventus flex defensive muscle under 'Allegrian' coach Pirlo

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - When Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final on Tuesday, it was thanks more to ferocity than flair.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby - Italy Six Nations team announcement

Italy head coach Franco Smith names his team to face England in round two of the Six Nations Championship.

11 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby-Interview with Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney

Interview with Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against England.

11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-BAY-TUA/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL

Bayern Munich play Tigres UANL in the final of the Club World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

11 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

First round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

11 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-LVT/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Levante

Athletic Bilbao face Levante in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

11 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRS-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Barnsley v Chelsea

Barnsley face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

11 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

12 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

12 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-STL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

12 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-ARI/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

12 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-INVESTIGATION (TV)

Argentina investigates Maradona's death with suspects called for questioning at tribunal

Argentina investigates Maradona's death with suspects called for questioning at tribunal.

12 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby - Italy Six Nations news conference

Italy head coach Franco Smith and captain Luca Bigi speak in a news conference ahead of their Six Nations game against England.

12 Feb

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds United.

12 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/

Rugby-France name team to face Ireland in Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Leicester City.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales captain press conference

Wales captain Alun Wyn Davies will be holding press conference on the eve of the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield against Scotland

12 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

12 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City.

12 Feb 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT