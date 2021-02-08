REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/
Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field
TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW/
Questions linger as ailing Nadal begins bid for Grand Slam record
Rafa Nadal begins his pursuit of a record 21st Grand Slam title under an injury cloud against Serbian Laslo Djere on Tuesday, with home favourite Ash Barty also in the spotlight on the second day of the Australian Open.
ALPINE-WORLD/
Alpine skiing: World championships opener postponed due to heavy snow
The opening women's combined race at the Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo was postponed on Monday due to heavy overnight snow in the Italian Dolomites.
