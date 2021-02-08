REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/

Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW/

Questions linger as ailing Nadal begins bid for Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal begins his pursuit of a record 21st Grand Slam title under an injury cloud against Serbian Laslo Djere on Tuesday, with home favourite Ash Barty also in the spotlight on the second day of the Australian Open.

ALPINE-WORLD/

Alpine skiing: World championships opener postponed due to heavy snow

The opening women's combined race at the Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo was postponed on Monday due to heavy overnight snow in the Italian Dolomites.

UPCOMING

ICEHOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New York Islanders 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-HOU/ (PIX)

NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-TOR/ (PIX)

NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-WAS/ (PIX)

NBA - Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-MIN/ (PIX)

NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

9 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-GSW/ (PIX)

NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

9 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CLE/ (PIX)

NBA - Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

9 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-MIL/ (PIX)

NBA - Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

9 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-OKC/ (PIX)

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

9 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CLUB-ALY-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Club World Cup - Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

European champions Bayern Munich play Al Alhy in the second Club World Cup semi-final at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

8 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Leeds United v Crystal Palace

8 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-CLV/REPORT (PIX)

Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid face Celta Vigo in La Liga.

8 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-GRE/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Gremio

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Gremio - Nilton Santos stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SWA-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup match against Swansea City.

9 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup match against Everton.

9 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Australian Open

Action from the first round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

9 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/CEO (TV)

Interview with Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley at the Australia Open

CEO Craig Tiley talks to Reuters about the challenges of hosting the Australian Open in the global pandemic and what lessons can be learned for the future of global events.

9 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Super G women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

9 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Super G men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - India v England

Day five of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

9 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/POSTPONEMENT

Olympics-Why postponing the Tokyo Games again isn't a realistic option

Recent polling has consistently found a large percentage of Japanese people want the Tokyo Games, due to start this July, postponed again. However, this isn't a realistic possibility with cancellation, or the Games going ahead as planned, the only two options

9 Feb