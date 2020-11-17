REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

OLYMPICS-2020-BACH-VACCINE/

Athletes won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations – IOC's Bach

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that athletes would not be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he said they should as a "demonstration of solidarity" with the Japanese.

ATHLETICS-SEMENYA/

Athletics: Semenya to take fight to European Court of Human Rights

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African double Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is to take her fight with World Athletics to the European Court of Human Rights, her lawyers confirmed on Tuesday.

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-PARIS/

Athletics: 2021 Paris marathon to be run October 17 - organisers

PARIS (Reuters) - Next year's Paris marathon will be held on Oct. 17, six months later than scheduled, amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL-NBA/DRAFT

League holds 'virtual' draft

The NBA holds a "virtual" draft, where LaMelo Ball is expected to be selected first overall and several promising international players are poised to join the league.

Nov 18

OLYMPICS-2020/PROJECT-REVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference following Project Review meeting

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a news conference following a key Project Review meeting that saw International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attend.

18 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/

Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland team announcement

Ireland name their team to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday and coach Andy Farrell holds a news conference afterwards

18 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Asian Champions League - Group Stage

The eastern half of the Asian Champions League resumes after a delay of nine months when Perth Glory face Shanghai Shenhua in a group match in Qatar.

Nov 18

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Tuesday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Namibia v Mali, Windhoek (Group A)

Sudan v Ghana, Khartoum (Group C)

Angola v DR Congo, Luanda (Group D)

Central African Republic v Morocco, Douala (Group E)

Rwanda v Cape Verde Islands, Kigali (Group F)

Togo v Egypt, Lome (Group G)

Tanzania v Tunisia, Dar es Salaam (Group J)

Madagascar v Ivory Coast, Taomasina (Group K)

Ethiopia v Niger, Bahir Dar (Group K)

Lesotho v Benin, Maseru (Group L)

Sierra Leone v Nigeria, Freetown (Group L)

17 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL/WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

A look at Taboao da Serra, a soccer club that lost 29-0 to Sao Paulo

A look at Taboao da Serra soccer club, which lost 29 - 0 to Sao Paulo Football Club in the Paulista Women's Championship. The defeat led social networks to a discussion about how much this result led to show inequality in sport, which is still moving slowly in Brazil.

Nov 18

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/FONT (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font speaks to Reuters about his plans to return the Catalans to the elite of European football and pull the club out of a financial crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

UEFANATIONS-BEL-DNK/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Belgium coach news conference

Coach Roberto Martinez holds a news conference before his side face Denmark in the Nations League.

17 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

UEFANATIONS-CRO-POR/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Croatia v Portugal

Croatia face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

17 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-GER/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Spain v Germany

Spain face Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

17 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - France v Sweden

France face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

17 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-NLD/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Netherlands coach news conference

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a news c inference before his side's final game in the iUEFA Nations League away against Poland in Chorzow.

17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PER-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Peru v Argentina

Peru play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Lima and includes details of earlier Venezuela v Chile encounter.

17 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-URY-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil

Match report from the Uruguay v Brazil World Cup qualifier in Montevideo, Also includes details of ties between Ecuador and Colombia and Paraguay and Bolivia.

17 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

ATP Finals

Day four of the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

18 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT