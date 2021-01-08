REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
USA-ELECTION-NBA-JAMES/
NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas".
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MIN-RECAP/
Dominant 2nd quarter propels Trail Blazers past Timberwolves
Damian Lillard scored 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised to a 135-117 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
TENNIS-ABUDHABI/
Tennis-Belgian Flipkens retires in Abu Dhabi after freak ankle injury
Belgian Kirsten Flipkens retired against top-seeded American Sofia Kenin at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi after suffering a freak left ankle injury during the second round match on Friday.
UPCOMING
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third Test - Australia v India
Day three of the third of four tests between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.
9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
GOLF-SENTRY/
Golf - PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions
Second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
8 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day
January 9 is a rest day in the Dakar Rally.
9 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
9 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Aston Villa face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. The wire will also include coverage of Wolves v Crystal Palace.
8 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich
Borussia Moenchengladbach play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
8 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona look ahead to their La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday.
8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Training and news conference as Real Madrid preview their La Liga clash with Osasuna.
8 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
TENNIS
Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open
Abu Dhabi hosts a WTA 500 tournament.
9 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
TENNIS-ANTALYA/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open
Day three of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournament.
9 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open
Round one of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.
8 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT