REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

USA-ELECTION-NBA-JAMES/

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas".

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MIN-RECAP/

Dominant 2nd quarter propels Trail Blazers past Timberwolves

Damian Lillard scored 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised to a 135-117 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tennis-Belgian Flipkens retires in Abu Dhabi after freak ankle injury

Belgian Kirsten Flipkens retired against top-seeded American Sofia Kenin at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi after suffering a freak left ankle injury during the second round match on Friday.

UPCOMING

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - Australia v India

Day three of the third of four tests between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

8 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day

January 9 is a rest day in the Dakar Rally.

9 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

9 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Aston Villa v Liverpool

Aston Villa face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. The wire will also include coverage of Wolves v Crystal Palace.

8 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Borussia Moenchengladbach play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

8 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona look ahead to their La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday.

8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Training and news conference as Real Madrid preview their La Liga clash with Osasuna.

8 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Abu Dhabi hosts a WTA 500 tournament.

9 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTALYA/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open

Day three of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

9 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open

Round one of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

8 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT