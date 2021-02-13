REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN
Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
As boisterous crowds made way for deafening silence at the Australian Open on Saturday, players did not have to do too much adjusting as they abruptly switched back to the "new normal" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-BARTY
Barty bounces into fourth round in empty arena
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at an empty Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-IND/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
14 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
14 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
13 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
14 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
GOLF-PROAM/
Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
14 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
14 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights
13 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy
England face Italy in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.
13 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Wales
Scotland face Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield
13 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
Day two of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
13 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley
13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
13 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
14 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NCE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nice
PSG face Nice in Ligue 1.
13 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus
Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match
13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-UDI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Udinese
AS Roma host Udinese in a Serie A match.
14 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v AC Milan
Spezia host AC Milan in a Serie A match.
13 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves
Barcelona face Alaves in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-HUE/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Huesca
Sevilla play Huesca in La Liga.
13 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.