REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

13 Feb 2021 / 22:07 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL

    Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

    Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open

    As boisterous crowds made way for deafening silence at the Australian Open on Saturday, players did not have to do too much adjusting as they abruptly switched back to the "new normal" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-BARTY

    Barty bounces into fourth round in empty arena

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at an empty Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    14 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    14 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    13 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    14 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    14 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    GOLF-PROAM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

    13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    14 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    14 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    13 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    14 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    13 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy

    England face Italy in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.

    13 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Wales

    Scotland face Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield

    13 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    Day two of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    14 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    13 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

    13 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley

    13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

    Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

    13 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    14 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NCE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nice

    PSG face Nice in Ligue 1.

    13 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus

    Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match

    13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-UDI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Udinese

    AS Roma host Udinese in a Serie A match.

    14 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v AC Milan

    Spezia host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

    13 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves

    Barcelona face Alaves in La Liga.

    13 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-HUE/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Huesca

    Sevilla play Huesca in La Liga.

    13 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

