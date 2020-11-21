SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

21 Nov 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Organizers dismiss Australian Open delay 'speculation'

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tennis Australia (TA) dismissed on Saturday media reports claiming the start of the Australian Open is set to be pushed back from January to February or March next year due to COVID-19 protocols in the country.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC-HARRELL-DEAL/

    F Harrell to leave Clippers for Lakers

    The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from the reported loss of backup big man Dwight Howard, agreeing to a two-year contract with NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, ESPN.com reported Friday.

    FOOTBALL-NCAA-CFP-PAYOUT/

    CFP payout could drop 10-15% minus fans

    The College Football Playoff will go on amid the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19-related changes figure to damage the event's bottom line.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    21 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

    Bayern Munich face SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v Ireland

    England host Ireland in the new Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham Stadium.

    21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Aston Villa are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

    21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Real Madrid

    Villarreal play Real Madrid in La Liga.

    21 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    GOLF-RSM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic

    Round three of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

    21 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Atalanta

    Spezia face Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-ORL-NYC/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New York City FC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida, Florida

    21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-GEO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Georgia

    Wales host Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

    21 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

    Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

    Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.

    21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

    Hertha Berlin face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari

    Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match

    21 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in La Liga.

    21 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

    Manchester United play West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

    21 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-COL-NYR/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New York Red Bulls

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    21 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    21 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

    Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

    Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande

    Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG

    22 Nov

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open

    Final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg

    22 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Everton.

    22 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

