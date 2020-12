Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-EUROPE/SUPERLEAGUE

Proposed Super League 'perfect project to go bankrupt', says La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned a breakaway European Super League would not be in the long term interests of clubs, a day after Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez spoke of an urgent need to reform current competitions.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/

NHL-League, union approve plan to start shortened season in January

The National Hockey League and union representing its players said on Sunday they formally agreed to launch a shortened season in mid-January that will conclude in July and allow for a return to a normal schedule for the 2021-22 campaign next October.

GOLF-ORLANDO/

Tiger and son Charlie finish five shots back in Orlando

Tiger Woods has enjoyed a dominant golfing career but added a new memory after he and 11-year-old son Charlie finished five shots back of world number three Justin Thomas and his father during an exhibition event in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-EUROPE/SUPERLEAGUE

Soccer - Which European clubs support Florentino Perez plan for reform?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said European football must be reformed to stay relevant, but which other top clubs also back changes to the status quo?

21 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United

Chelsea play West Ham United in the Premier League.

21 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Everton.

22 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-STK-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Stoke City

22 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

22 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING-NEWSER (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference following Executive Board meeting

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a news conference following an Executive Board Meeting as they prepare to host the rearranged Games next year.

22 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT