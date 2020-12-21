REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 Iowa

Jalen Suggs made 7 of 10 3-point attempts while scoring a career-best 27 points to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an impressive 99-88 victory over No. 3 Iowa on Saturday in a neutral-court nonconference showdown at Sioux Falls, S.D.

20 Dec

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

NBA notebook: Thunder waive Leaf, Schofield

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forwards T.J. Leaf and Admiral Schofield, the team announced.

20 Dec

SAILING-AMERICASCUP

Sailing: Light winds play havoc with America's Cup racing

Light winds played havoc with the final day of competitive sailing before the America's Cup challenger series starts on Jan. 15, with only one of Sunday's four scheduled races able to be started but abandoned after it exceeded the 45-minute limit.

20 Dec

UPCOMING SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United . 20 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan Sassuolo face AC Milan in a Serie A match. 20 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SPZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia Inter Milan host Spezia Calcio in a Serie A match. 20 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur play Leicester City in the Premier League. 20 Dec 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United Manchester United play Leeds United in the Premier League. 20 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT GOLF-ORLANDO/ (TV) Golf - PNC Championship Round two of the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Tiger Woods is expected to partner his 11-year-old son, Charlie in the tournament which will feature 20 father/son pairs. 20 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-ROM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v AS Roma Atalanta host AS Roma in a Serie A match. 20 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-STU/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart VfL Wolfsburg face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. 20 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRC-MCI/ Soccer - England - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Birmingham City take on Manchester City, and we will wrap up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League. 20 Dec 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JAC/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-CHI/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-SEA/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Washington Redskins v Seattle Seahawks 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-SF/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-TB/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-NEP/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REI/REPORT Soccer - France - Marseille v Reims Olympique Marseille take on Reims in France's Ligue 1. 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-HOU/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-DET/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Detroit Lions 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee 20 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-STS/REPORT (PIX) Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos - Sao Januario stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 20 Dec 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa . 20 Dec 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match 20 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid Eibar play Real Madrid in La Liga. 20 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain Paris St Germain face Lille in Ligue 1. 20 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NYJ/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 20 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-PHI/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 20 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX) Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 20 Dec 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-KC/ (PIX) Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 20 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight. 21 Dec 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-CLE/ (PIX) Football - NFL - New York Giants v Cleveland Browns 2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 21 Dec 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Premier League talking points Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches: 21 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ Cricket - First Test - Australia v India The final day of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval ((Day-Night). 21 Dec 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT