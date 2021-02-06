SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

06 Feb 2021 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Raptors edge Nets amid Kevin Durant drama

    Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 33 points Friday night and the visiting Toronto Raptors posted a 123-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw star Kevin Durant exit due to health and safety protocols.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-PARTIES

    A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa

    The Super Bowl's annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL

    Nadal eases injury fears in Melbourne Park training session

    World number two Rafa Nadal eased fears that a back injury might prevent him from playing in next week's Australian Open with a full-blooded training session on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v France

    Italy face France in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

    6 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig

    Schalke 04 play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

    Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

    6 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton

    6 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-HUE-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Huesca v Real Madrid

    Huesca host Real Madrid in La Liga.

    6 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland

    England face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.

    6 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma

    Juventus host AS Roma in a Serie A match

    6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United

    6 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-NYR/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadien

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazer

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-STR/REPORT

    Soccer - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Strasbourg

    Lyon host Strasbourg in Ligue 1

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-PHOENIX/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

    Third round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale.

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St.Louis, Missouri

    6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-COL/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Colora Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-GET/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Getafe

    Fourth-placed Sevilla face Getafe in La Liga.

    6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton

    Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League.

    6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-ARI/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Arizona Coyotes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

    6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHIEFS (TV)

    NFL-Chiefs arrive in Tampa for Super Bow

    The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday where they will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    6 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    6 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    7 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    7 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN (TV)

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic / Gippsland Trophy / Grampians Trophy

    Action from the finals of all three WTA 500 tournaments taking place in Melbourne.

    7 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    7 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-BUF/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    7 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

    7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    7 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-MEM/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    7 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-SJS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-MURRAYRIVER/ (TV)

    Tennis - ATP 250 - Murray River Open

    The final of the Murray River Open - an ATP 250 tournament. It is one of two ATP 250 events being held in Melbourne a week ahead of the Australian Open as players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year having only just come out of a 14-day quarantine.

    7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-GREATOCEAN/ (TV)

    Tennis - ATP 250 - Great Ocean Road Open

    The final of the Great Ocean Road Open - an ATP 250 tournament. It is one of two ATP 250 events being held in Melbourne a week ahead of the Australian Open as players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year having only just come out of a 14-day quarantine.

    7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

    Cricket - First Test - India v England

    Day three of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

    7 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

    Round four of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

    7 Feb

    CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

    Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

    Day four of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

    7 Feb

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Cup

    The final of the ATP Cup.

    7 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

    Tottenham face West Browmich Albion in the Premier League.

    7 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Crotone

    AC Milan face Crotone at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

    7 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

