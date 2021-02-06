REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Raptors edge Nets amid Kevin Durant drama
Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 33 points Friday night and the visiting Toronto Raptors posted a 123-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw star Kevin Durant exit due to health and safety protocols.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-PARTIES
A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa
The Super Bowl's annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL
Nadal eases injury fears in Melbourne Park training session
World number two Rafa Nadal eased fears that a back injury might prevent him from playing in next week's Australian Open with a full-blooded training session on Saturday.
UPCOMING
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v France
Italy face France in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
6 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig
Schalke 04 play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
6 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton
SOCCER-SPAIN-HUE-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Huesca v Real Madrid
Huesca host Real Madrid in La Liga.
6 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland
England face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.
6 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma
Juventus host AS Roma in a Serie A match
6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United
6 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-NYR/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadien
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazer
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-STR/REPORT
Soccer - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Strasbourg
Lyon host Strasbourg in Ligue 1
GOLF-PHOENIX/
Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open
Third round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St.Louis, Missouri
6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-COL/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Colora Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-GET/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Getafe
Fourth-placed Sevilla face Getafe in La Liga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton
Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-ARI/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Arizona Coyotes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHIEFS (TV)
NFL-Chiefs arrive in Tampa for Super Bow
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday where they will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
6 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
7 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN (TV)
Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic / Gippsland Trophy / Grampians Trophy
Action from the finals of all three WTA 500 tournaments taking place in Melbourne.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-BUF/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
7 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
7 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
7 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
TENNIS-MURRAYRIVER/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - Murray River Open
The final of the Murray River Open - an ATP 250 tournament. It is one of two ATP 250 events being held in Melbourne a week ahead of the Australian Open as players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year having only just come out of a 14-day quarantine.
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
TENNIS-GREATOCEAN/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - Great Ocean Road Open
The final of the Great Ocean Road Open - an ATP 250 tournament. It is one of two ATP 250 events being held in Melbourne a week ahead of the Australian Open as players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year having only just come out of a 14-day quarantine.
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/
Cricket - First Test - India v England
Day three of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
7 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Saudi International
Round four of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.
7 Feb
CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/
Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa
Day four of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Cup
The final of the ATP Cup.
7 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham face West Browmich Albion in the Premier League.
7 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Crotone
AC Milan face Crotone at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
7 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT