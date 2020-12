Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CONCACAF-TUA-LAF/REPORT

LAFC's Bradley sees silver lining in CONCACAF Champions League final defeat

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley was left bitterly disappointed after his side lost 2-1 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final but said the experience of playing the continent's top clubs will hold them in good stead for the future.

DOPING-ATHLETICS/COE

Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

BASKETBALL-NBA/INTERNATIONAL

Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

24 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-STK-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Britannia Stadium.

23 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan

Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

23 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-GCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Granada

Real Madrid play Granada in La Liga.

23 Dec 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio

Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Torino

Napoli host Torino in a Serie A match

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Atalanta

Bologna face Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of the evening's other games.

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Everton v Manchester United

Everton play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg

Paris St Germain face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The match report will include highlights of the evening's other stand-out fixtures.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

24 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

24 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

24 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - First Test - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Preview ahead of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Pretoria that starts on Boxing Day. Includes a factbox.

24 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/

Rugby-Rainbow Cup to help Boks gear up for Lions series

South Africa's preparations for the British & Irish Lions tour next year have been given a significant boost after it was confirmed their four major franchises will compete in the Rainbow Cup against PRO14 clubs.

23 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT