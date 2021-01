REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/

Sailing: INEOS Team UK make perfect start to Challenger Series

After losing all of their races in the December regatta INEOS Team UK staged a remarkable turnaround on Friday to win their opening two races of the Challenger Series, which determines who meets Team New Zealand for the America's Cup.

DOPING-SWIMMMING-CHINA-SUN/

Dog-meat tweeting judge in Sun doping case had doubtful impartiality: Swiss court

ZURICH (Reuters) - Chinese swimmer Sun Yang did not get an impartial hearing when he was banned for eight years for doping offences as one of the judges had tweeted anti-Chinese messages concerning animal rights, Switzerland's highest court said on Friday.

GOLF-ARGENTINA-CABRERA/

Argentine major winner Cabrera arrested in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

16 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

16 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

16 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

16 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

16 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

16 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India

Day two of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 3

The third day of the first of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

16 Jan 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

GOLF-SONYOPEN/

Golf - PGA Tour - Sony Open in Hawaii

Second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Cameron Smith is the defending champion.

15 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

16 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

16 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

16 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

16 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

16 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Day two of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

16 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

16 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-AMO/REPORT

Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Monaco

Montpellier take on Monaco in Ligue 1

15 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen

FC Union Berlin play Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga match.

15 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma

Lazio host AS Roma in a Serie A match

15 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT