REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT /9 a.m. ET

10 Feb 2021 / 21:55 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT /9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Osaka turns nightmare into a dream to reach third round

    MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka dreamt that she would lose her second round match at the Australian Open but the reality was a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory over Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OLYMPICS

    Australia tennis chief urges strict quarantine for Tokyo Olympics

    MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Making the Olympics safe from coronavirus will be difficult for Tokyo without stiff quarantine measures that will also inspire athletes and spectators with the confidence to attend events, Australia's top tennis official said on Wednesday.

    CRASH-BRYANT/

    U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

    WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited the pilot's "poor decision making" as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SWA-MCI/REPORT

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Swansea City v Manchester City

    Swansea City play Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

    10 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-CAE-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - French Cup - Caen v Paris St Germain Caen face PSG in French Cup

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Sevilla v Barcelona

    Seville face Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/

    Soccer - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal

    After a weekend of upsets in the FA Women's Super League, leaders Chelsea take on fourth-placed Arsenal, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from the midweek fixtures.

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-NAP/REPORT

    Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Atalanta v Napoli

    Atalanta face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi final

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

    Everton face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

    10 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-REC/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport, Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    10 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-CEA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara - Morumbi stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil

    10 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the second round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    10 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/

    Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

    The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

    11 Feb

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

    Rugby - Italy Six Nations team announcement

    Italy head coach Franco Smith names his team to face England in round two of the Six Nations Championship.

    11 Feb

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships women's super-G

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    11 Feb 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

    Wales name their team to face Scotland in the Six Nations via a media release and then at 1230 GMT coach Wayne Pivac and selected players will hold a news conference

    11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana 2021 Route Presentation

    The 2021 Vuelta a Espana route presentation is held in Burgos where the 76th edition of the race is scheduled to begin on August 14.

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

    Rugby - Six Nations - England team announcement

    England head coach Eddie Jones names his team to face Italy in their second Six Nations match

    11 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships men's super-G

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - men's super-G postponed from Tuesday in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ENG

    Rugby-England name team to face Italy in Six Nations

    England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy.

    11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

    Scotland will announce the team to face Wales in the second round of the 2021 Six Nations by media release. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be available for media interview at 1pm.

    11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

