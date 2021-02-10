REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT /9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT /9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Osaka turns nightmare into a dream to reach third round

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka dreamt that she would lose her second round match at the Australian Open but the reality was a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory over Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OLYMPICS

Australia tennis chief urges strict quarantine for Tokyo Olympics

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Making the Olympics safe from coronavirus will be difficult for Tokyo without stiff quarantine measures that will also inspire athletes and spectators with the confidence to attend events, Australia's top tennis official said on Wednesday.

CRASH-BRYANT/

U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited the pilot's "poor decision making" as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather.

