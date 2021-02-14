SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

14 Feb 2021 / 22:24 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA

    Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

    Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA

    Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: coach

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has won three of the last five Grand Slams played on hardcourts but the world number three is also more than capable of lifting titles on grass and clay, her coach Wim Fissette said on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    15 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    15 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    15 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    15 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ORL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    15 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MEM/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    15 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    14 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ZAF/

    Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference

    South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.

    15 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    GOLF-PROAM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

    14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PHI/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    14 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France

    Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

    14 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-INL/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

    Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.

    15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference

    Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

    15 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United

    Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.

    14 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham

    Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.

    14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    15 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-B29/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest

    Lille face Brest in Ligue 1.

    14 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-CGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne

    Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga.

    14 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio

    Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    14 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Valencia

    Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga.

    14 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    15 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV)

    Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix

    The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.

    14 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

