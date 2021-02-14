REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA

Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: coach

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has won three of the last five Grand Slams played on hardcourts but the world number three is also more than capable of lifting titles on grass and clay, her coach Wim Fissette said on Sunday.

UPCOMING

CRICKET-ZAF/

Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference

South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.

15 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France

Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

14 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

15 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United

Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.

14 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham

Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.

14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

15 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

15 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV)

Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix

The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.

14 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT