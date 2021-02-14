REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA
Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC
Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA
Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: coach
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has won three of the last five Grand Slams played on hardcourts but the world number three is also more than capable of lifting titles on grass and clay, her coach Wim Fissette said on Sunday.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
15 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
15 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
15 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
15 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
14 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
CRICKET-ZAF/
Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference
South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.
15 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF-PROAM/
Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PHI/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
14 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France
Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
14 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training
Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.
15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.
15 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United
Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.
14 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham
Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-B29/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest
Lille face Brest in Ligue 1.
14 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-CGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga.
14 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio
Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.
14 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VAL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Valencia
Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga.
14 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV)
Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.