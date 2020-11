Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL

Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols

Players in the National Football League (NFL) must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said on Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of COVID-19 protocols.

MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood: Hill

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the track, former world champion Damon Hill has said.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KAEPERNICK

Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions league match away to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

24 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Krasnodar v Sevilla

Krasnodar face Sevilla in the Champions league.

24 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v Chelsea

Rennes face Chelsea in the Champions League.

24 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund face Club Brugge in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Ferencvaros

Juventus face Ferencvaros in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona

Dynamo Kyiv face Barcelona in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg

Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig

Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-TFC-NSC/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Toronto FC v Nashville SC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

24 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-PHI-NER/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pennsylvania

25 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SEA-LAF/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

25 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference

Tottenham hold a pre-match news conference as Jose Mourinho's team prepare for their Europa League match against Ludogorets.

25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-USA/

Cricket-Build it and they will come assures Major League Cricket

Between Dallas and Fort Worth just off the Texas I30 Interstate they are carving an American cricket Field of Dreams out of the urban sprawl.

24 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Nov