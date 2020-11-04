REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-SURGERY/

Argentina soccer great Maradona in recovery after successful brain surgery

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, the former World Cup winner's doctor said late on Tuesday.

TENNIS-WOMEN-ANDREESCU/

Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL/

NFL: Ravens place seven players on COVID-19 list after positive test

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 230.8-kilometre hilly ride from Mos to Puebla de Sanbria.

5 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters

Day four of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.

5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ZSC-RAJ/REPORT

African Champions League semi-final - Zamalek v Raja Casablanca

Zamalek of Egypt take a 1-0 advantage over Raja Casablanca into the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final which has been twice postponed because of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the Moroccan team's camp. The winner will play Egypt's Al Ahly in the final

4 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

Belgium's Club Brugge face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as theyboth chase a chance to go top of the Group F standings.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Chelsea v Rennes

Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DYK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Ferencvaros v Juventus

Ferencvaros face Juventus in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United

Istanbul Basaksehir face Manchester United in the Champions league.

4 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain

RB Leipzig face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Sevilla v FC Krasnodar

Sevilla face FC Krasnodar in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Zenit St Petersburg v Lazio

Zenit St Petersburg face Lazio in the Champions league.

4 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the eighth round of the Premier League.

5 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-LAG-SEA/ (PIX)

MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Seattle Sounders FC

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, California

5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NSC-DAL/ (PIX)

MLS - Nashville SC v FC Dallas

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - First Tennessee Park, Nashville, Tennessee

5 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-POT-CLR/ (PIX)

MLS - Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, Oregon

5 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT