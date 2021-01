Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Anderson urges players to show more respect for Australia's COVID-19 fight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson appealed to players at the Australian Open to show more respect for the local community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, following a chorus of complaints about quarantine conditions in Melbourne.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty will join Serena Williams, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open exhibition event in Adelaide at the end of the month, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CYCLING-PORTUGAL/

Algarve Tour postponed as Portugal battles COVID-19 surge

Spiralling COVID-19 infection rates in Portugal have forced the postponement of next month's five-day Volta ao Algarve UCI ProSeries cycling race.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

22 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

22 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 1

The first day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

Jan 22

GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express

First round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson

21 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

22 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

22 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

Day two of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/JOC-INTERVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Oympics-Interview with JOC President Yamashita six months out from rearranged Games

Exclusive interview with Japanese Olympic Committee Chief Yasuhiro Yamashita about the Japanese teams' preparations six months out from the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO-INTERVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Oympics-Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto six months out from rearranged Games

Exclusive interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto six months out from the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PREVIEW (PIX)

Olympics - Six months out, beleaguered organisers prepare for rearranged Tokyo Games

January 23 marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They were originally scheduled to begin in July 2020 but the IOC and organisers decided to postpone the Games by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-PAL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras - Estadio Mane Garrinha, Brasilia, Brazil - January 21, 2021

21 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LUT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup match against Luton Town.

22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.

21 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup match against Manchester United

22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup fourth round match against Liverpool.

22 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup match away to Wycombe Wanderers.

22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid face Eibar in La Liga.

21 Jan 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-UEC-FCB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Cornella v Barcelona

Barcelona visit neighbours Cornella, who play in Spain's third division, in the Copa del Rey.

21 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT