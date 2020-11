Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-USOPC/REFORMS

Olympics-Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TENNIS

Tennis-ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week.

TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/

Tennis-Millman claims maiden title with victory at Astana Open

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian fourth seed John Millman beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 in the final of the Astana Open to claim his maiden ATP Tour title on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Lazio

Torino host Lazio in a Serie A match

1 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Spezia in a Serie A match

1 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton

1 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Celta visit Real Sociedad in La Liga.

1 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Women's FA Cup Final - Everton v Manchester City

1 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-B04/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

1 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

Round four of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

1 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United play Arsenal in the Premier League.

1 Nov 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo

Napoli host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

1 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-FIO/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Fiorentina

Roma host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

1 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LAR/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-TEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1 Nov 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

1 Nov 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-GEN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Genoa

Sampdoria host local rivals Genoa in the so-called Lighthouse Derby in Serie A

1 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Olympique Lyonnais

Lille host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

1 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-COL-PHI/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Philadelphia Union

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

1 Nov 20:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-LAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

1 Nov 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-SF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

1 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

1 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-BAN (TV)

Doping - CAS hears appeal against Russia's Olympic ban

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hears the appeal against Russia's Olympic ban.

2 Nov

SOCCER-USA-NYC-NYR/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - New York City FC v New York Red Bulls

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

2 Nov 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-ATL-CIN/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Atlanta United FC v FC Cincinnati

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

2 Nov 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-MTL-ORL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Montreal Impact v Orlando City SC

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey, New Jersey

2 Nov 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NER-DCU/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v D.C. United

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

2 Nov 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-TFC-MIA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Toronto FC v Inter Miami CF

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

2 Nov 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

2 Nov 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-DAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2 Nov 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

SOCCER-USA-CLR-SEA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders FC

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

2 Nov 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

2 Nov 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-POT-VAN/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, Oregon

2 Nov 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-LAG-RSL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Real Salt Lake

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, California

2 Nov 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-BAY/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich news conference & training

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions league group stage match away to FC Salzburg.

1200GMT Bayern Munich news conference

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters

Day one of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for their Champions league group stage match against Atalanta.

1115GMT Liverpool news conference

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-INT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan.

1200GMT Real Madrid news conference

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City news conference & training

Manchester City prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Olympiacos.

2 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid - Trainings

Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions league group stage game.

2 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT