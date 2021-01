Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX a.m. GMT/XX a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

(Reuters) - Chelsea dismissed manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer window.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/

Button to race for own team in Extreme E electric series

(Reuters) - Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year, the Briton said on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-TB/

Green Bay QB Rodgers' future 'uncertain' after loss to Bucs

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his future with the team is "uncertain" in the wake of their 31-26 defeat by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Championship game.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Wycombe Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

25 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LEI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Everton.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

26 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

26 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 5

The fifth day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

26 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT