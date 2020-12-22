SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m.GMT/9 a.m. ET

22 Dec 2020 / 22:01 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m.GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-FIFA/COMPLAINT

    FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project

    World soccer's governing body FIFA say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal mismanagement" of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter.

    OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING-NEWSER

    Tokyo Olympics to spend $900 mln on coronavirus measures - budget

    Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900 million on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as they unveiled their latest budget for the delayed tournament.

    FOOTBALL-NFL/

    Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

    Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ITALY-CRO-PRM/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Crotone v Parma

    Crotone host Parma in a Serie A match

    22 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Brentford v Newcastle United

    Brentford play Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at Brentford Community Stadium.

    22 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

    Real Sociedad play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    22 Dec 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina

    Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

    22 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Arsenal v Manchester City

    Arsenal play Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

    22 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Barcelona

    Real Valladolid play Barcelona in La Liga.

    22 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    23 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    23 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BOXING-AIBA/ (TV)

    Boxing - Interview with newly-elected president of AIBA

    Reuters interviews Umar Kremlev, the newly appointed president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

    23 Dec

