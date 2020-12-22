REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m.GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m.GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-FIFA/COMPLAINT
FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project
World soccer's governing body FIFA say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal mismanagement" of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter.
OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING-NEWSER
Tokyo Olympics to spend $900 mln on coronavirus measures - budget
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900 million on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as they unveiled their latest budget for the delayed tournament.
FOOTBALL-NFL/
Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters
Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday.
