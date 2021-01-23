SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

23 Jan 2021 / 22:21 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

    NHL roundup: Stars finally start season, wallop Predators

    Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov each had two goals and combined for seven points, and Anton Khudobin stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Dallas Stars used a five-goal second period to open their season with a 7-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday night.

    PEOPLE-AARON

    Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

    (Reuters) - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

    Spanish federation apologizes to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

    (Reuters) - Spain's tennis federation (RFET) on Saturday apologized to Tennis Australia (TA) after complaining about the treatment of two Spanish players in quarantine before next month's Australian Open.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/

    Rugby - Currie Cup - Western Province vs Sharks

    Western Province host the Sharks in the second of the Currie Cup semi-finals, with the winner to go on and play in final on Jan. 30.

    23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v RB Leipzig

    Mainz face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SPZ/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Spezia

    Report from Roma's Serie A match with Spezia.

    23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-CCF/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Cadiz

    Sevilla play Cadiz in La Liga.

    23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan

    Udinese face Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

    23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta

    AC Milan face Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CTT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

    Cheltenham Town face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

    23 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-BET/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Real Betis

    Real Sociedad face Real Betis in La Liga.

    23 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

    The latest action form day three of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

    23 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-LAQUINTA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express

    Third round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson

    23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

    23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

    Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Marseille

    Monaco play Marseille in Ligue 1.

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid

    Deportivo Alaves face Real Madrid in La Liga.

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SUDAMERICANA-LAN-DEF/REPORT (PIX)

    Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v Defensa y Justicia

    Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v

    Defensa y Justicia - Estadio Mario A. Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - January 23, 2021

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    MMA-UFC-UFC257/ (TV)

    Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 257 - Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor

    Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will face American Dustin Poirier. McGregor won by TKO after 1 minute 46 seconds when the duo first clashed in December 2014. McGregor, who has not fought since knocking out American Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in Las Vegas in January, previously held the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles.

    24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

    Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

    24 Jan

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

    Day four of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

    24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

    Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 3

    The third day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

    24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna

    Juventus host Bologna in a Serie A match

    24 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LUT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea v Luton Town

    Chelsea face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup

    24 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Napoli

    Hellas Verona face Napoli in a Serie A match.

    24 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

