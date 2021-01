Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

TENNIS-FEDERER

Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge

Roger Federer's results in 2021 are more likely than any age milestone to determine when his glittering career comes to an end, said Australian Todd Woodbridge, who thinks the Swiss master may yet have another Wimbledon triumph in him.

Jan 3

BASKETBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Texas romps past No. 3 Kansas

Courtney Ramey scored 18 points as No. 8 Texas sizzled from 3-point range and led wire-to-wire Saturday, trouncing No. 3 Kansas 84-59 at in their Big 12 matchup in Lawrence, Kan.

Jan 3

FOOTBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP

Bowl roundup: No. 5 Texas A&M trounces No. 13 North Carolina

Freshman running back Devon Achane ran 76 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown with 3:44 remaining, and No. 5 Texas A&M overcame No. 13 North Carolina to win the Orange Bowl, 41-27, on Saturday night in Miami.

Jan 3

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City

3 Jan 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

3 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Atletico Madrid

Alaves play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

3 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City

Chelsea play Manchester City in the Premier Leagie.

3 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-MAI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Mainz

Bayern Munich play Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

3 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-DAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-ATL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New England Patriots v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-MIA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-UDI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Udinese

Juventus host Udinese in a Serie A match

3 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-HUE-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Huesca v Barcelona

Huesca play Barcelona in La Liga.

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-GB/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-TEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-SEA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-LAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-ARI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-JAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

3 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-BEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v AC Milan

Benevento host Milan in a Serie A match

3 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-PAK/

Cricket - Second Test - New Zealand v Pakistan

Day two of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

4 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

3 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

3 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

4 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

4 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

4 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-WAS/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4 Jan 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

4 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

4 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa host Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second of their two-test series, having won convincingly in the first test in Pretoria.

4 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage two of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 685-kilometre drive from Bisha to Wadi Al Dawasir

4 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

4 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT