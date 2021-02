Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG/

Neymar says wants PSG stay, hopes Mbappe remains too

Paris St Germain forward Neymar said he wants to remain at the Ligue 1 champions and hopes Kylian Mbappe will also pledge his future to the club.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Undaunted by pandemic, S.Sudan athletes in Japan fix eyes on the prize

MAEBASHI, Japan (Reuters) - After the coronavirus forced a delay in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, athletes from South Sudan who are training in Japan seized the opportunity for more practice, which they have vowed to keep up, despite mounting uncertainty over this year's event.

AUSTRALIAN RULES-RACISM/

Australian Rules-Collingwood promise change after review finds 'systemic' racism at club

An independent review of Collingwood Magpies has found "systemic" racism within the Australian Football League (AFL) club and has called for the problem to be addressed.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros, FIFA Pres Infantino press conference on pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part to speak about the launch of a new campaign by FIFA and WHO in support of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics, linked to the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

1 Feb 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT