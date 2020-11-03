REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-TB-RECAP/

Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

TENNIS-PARIS-CILIC/

Tennis: Former U.S. Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak

Marin Cilic has won a Grand Slam and reached a career-high ranking of third but the 32-year-old Croatian feels he is still striving to play his best tennis even after spending 16 years on the professional tennis circuit.

GOLF-MORIKAWA/

Golf: Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier: Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour.

UPCOMING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 204.7-kilometre ride from Lugo to Ourense.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters

Day three of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.

4 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Atalanta v Liverpool

Atalanta face Liverpool in the Champions league.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Ajax Amsterdam

Danish rookies Midtjylland search for their first goal and first points in Group D of the Champions League as they take on Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, who need victory to get themselves back into contention for a top two finish.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid

Lokomotiv Moscow face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.

3 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - Real Madrid v Inter Milan

Real Madrid face Inter Milan in the Champions league.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Manchester City v Olympiacos

Manchester City face Olympiacos in the Champions league.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - FC Porto v Olympique Marseille

FC Porto face Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg face Bayern Munich in the Champions league.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-BMG/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Shakhtar Donetsk face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions league.

3 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT