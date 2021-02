Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Back to the future as more mobile Serena rallies for victory

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Serena Williams said she was moving around the court as well as she has in a long while after beating Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Spinners lead India to crushing victory over England

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The miracle England needed did not materialise as India crushed them by 317 runs in the second test in Chennai to level the series on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-2020/PRESIDENT

Tokyo 2020 organisers says new head needs deep understanding of gender equality

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Whoever becomes the next president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee must have a deep understanding of gender equality, organisers said on Tuesday, after former head Yoshiro Mori quit over sexist remarks he had made.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund training

Borussia Dortmund train at La Cartuja stadium ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Liverpool

RB Leipzig face Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Barcelona face Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie.

16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-SAS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

17 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

POSTPONED - Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

The Challenger Series final's races scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-day lockdown in Auckland. The move comes after the country's biggest city reported three new local COVID-19 cases.

17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

17 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020, IOC and IPC hold joint news conference on COVID-19 measures for postponed Tokyo Games

Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will hold a joint news conference following their three-day working meeting via teleconference on COVID-19 measures for the postponed Tokyo Games this summer.

17 Feb

SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX)

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

17 Feb

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Team Parallel takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

17 Feb 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference

Tottenham Hotspur prepare for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Wolfsberger AC.

17 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT