REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI

Messi salary at Barca 'unsustainable', says presidential candidate

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lionel Messi's salary is too big for Barcelona due to their financial predicament, presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has said, adding that he wishes to keep the club's all-time top scorer on a reduced contract.

ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/

World Athletics partially upholds corruption charges against UAE Federation chief

President of the UAE Athletics Federation Ahmad Al Kamali has been suspended for six months and fined 5,000 euros ($6,080) for gifting watches to delegates in an attempt to win votes, the World Athletics ethics board said on Tuesday.

BOXING-MCGREGOR/PAUL

'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Cricket - First Test - Australia v India - Preview

Preview ahead of the first test between Australia and India, a day-night game in Adelaide.

16 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City play West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

15 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers play Chelsea at the Molineux in the Premier League.

15 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BMG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

15 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

15 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

15 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPORT-YEARENDER/BASEBALL (PIX)

Baseball-Astros take on villain role, Dodgers snap title drought

The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020.

16 Dec

SPORT-YEARENDER/CYCLING

Sport - Cycling yearender

A story looking back to cycling in 2020

16 Dec

SPORT-YEARENDER/F1

YEARENDER-Motor racing-The 2020 Formula One season

We look back at the 2020 Formula One season, a year of records and Lewis Hamilton's seventh world championship.

16 Dec