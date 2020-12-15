REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI
Messi salary at Barca 'unsustainable', says presidential candidate
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lionel Messi's salary is too big for Barcelona due to their financial predicament, presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has said, adding that he wishes to keep the club's all-time top scorer on a reduced contract.
ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/
World Athletics partially upholds corruption charges against UAE Federation chief
President of the UAE Athletics Federation Ahmad Al Kamali has been suspended for six months and fined 5,000 euros ($6,080) for gifting watches to delegates in an attempt to win votes, the World Athletics ethics board said on Tuesday.
BOXING-MCGREGOR/PAUL
'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out
YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy.
UPCOMING
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Cricket - First Test - Australia v India - Preview
Preview ahead of the first test between Australia and India, a day-night game in Adelaide.
16 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City play West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.
15 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers play Chelsea at the Molineux in the Premier League.
15 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BMG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
15 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
15 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.
15 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SPORTS
SPORT-YEARENDER/BASEBALL (PIX)
Baseball-Astros take on villain role, Dodgers snap title drought
The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020.
16 Dec
SPORT-YEARENDER/CYCLING
Sport - Cycling yearender
A story looking back to cycling in 2020
SPORT-YEARENDER/F1
YEARENDER-Motor racing-The 2020 Formula One season
We look back at the 2020 Formula One season, a year of records and Lewis Hamilton's seventh world championship.