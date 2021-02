Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL/IBRAHIMOVIC

Ibrahimovic unimpressed by LeBron James' political activism

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said sportspeople like Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James should quit sticking their nose into politics.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS/

Lukashenko's son replaces father at helm of Belarusian Olympic Committee after ban

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday appointed Viktor Lukashenko, son of President Alexander Lukashenko, to replace his father at the helm of their country's National Olympic Committee after both were banned from attending the Olympic Games.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/

Henderson out until April as Liverpool's injury woes continue

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jordan Henderson has joined Liverpool's lengthening injury list with the Premier League champions saying on Friday their skipper will be sidelined for at least five weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

