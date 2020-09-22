REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2.00 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.00 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-DOPING/

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

PARIS (Reuters) - Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.

MOTOR-NASCAR-JORDAN/

NBA great Jordan forms NASCAR team with Wallace as driver

Basketball great Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin have partnered to form a new single-car NASCAR Cup Series team that will feature Bubba Wallace as its driver, the trio said on Monday.

TENNIS-ROME-DJOKOVIC/

Quick turnaround helped me get past U.S. Open shock: Djokovic

Italian Open champion Novak Djokovic said getting back on court for a tournament so quickly after being disqualified at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball helped him move on from the incident.

