TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MUN/

Manchester United's goal achieved but additions needed for next step

Manchester United's 14-game unbeaten run to end the Premier League season, culminating in Sunday's 2-0 win at Leicester City, pushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the Champions League spots but now the club faces a crucial transfer window.

OLYMPICS-QATAR/

Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Rain delays start of fourth day of England-West Indies test

Heavy rain over Manchester delayed the start of play on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday, offering the tourists the possibility of a reprieve.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the third and final test of the series.

28 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview

Golfers prepare for the FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.

28 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT