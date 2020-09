Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:30 P.M. ET/6:30 P.M. GMT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR/

Soccer-American group ALK Capital in talks to buy Premier League club Burnley - sources

BURNLEY, England, (Reuters) - American sports investment company ALK Capital LLC is in talks to purchase Premier League club Burnley, sources with knowledge of the negotiations have told Reuters.

PEOPLE-GALE SAYERS/

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77 -NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said.

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/

Motor racing-Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite to get the job done in Russia on Sunday.

