Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Golf-Westwood crowned European number one, Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

(Reuters) - Englishman Lee Westwood was crowned Europe's number one golfer for the third time in his career with a second-placed finish on Sunday behind compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN

U.S.-based MSP Sports Capital buys into McLaren F1

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment group MSP Sports Capital is taking a significant minority stake in McLaren Racing in a deal the Formula One team said would give them the tools to return to the top of the sport.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI

Verstappen ends F1 season with processional win in Abu Dhabi

(Reuters) - Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2020 Formula One season with a lights-to-flag cruise to victory on Sunday in the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

SPORTS UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

14 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-GB/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

13 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-ATL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v Atlanta Falcons

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

13 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

13 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

13 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-WAS/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - San Francisco 49ers v Washington Redskins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

13 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

OLYMPICS-SURFING/ (PIX)

Interview with International Surfing Association President

ISA President discuss the sport's inclusion in the Paris 2024 Games as they prepare for their Olympic debut in Tokyo next yet, and the development of the sport which looks likely to be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

14 Dec

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - World Cup - Draw for the 2023 World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron will be in attendance at the Palais Brongniart in Paris for the Rugby World Cup 2023 Draw. The 2023 World Cup will be contested by 20 teams, of which 12 automatically qualified owing to a top-three place in their respective Rugby World Cup 2019 pools: champions South Africa, England, Wales, New Zealand, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji.

14 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Sao Paulo - Arena Corithians, Sao Paulo, Brazil

13 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw

The draw for the last-16 of the Champions League will take place at a ceremony in Nyon.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Burnley

Arsenal face Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

13 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

13 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

14 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Round of 32 Draw

The draw for the last-32 of the Europa League will take place at a ceremony in Nyon.

14 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais

Paris St Germain face Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

13 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma

Milan host Parma in a Serie A match.

13 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Levante

Barcelona play Levante in La Liga.

13 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

14 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SPORT-YEARENDER/

Sport Yearender

A review of the year in sport

14 Dec

SPORT-YEARENDER/MISSING

Sport-COVID-19 did not stop the games but left blank spaces on trophies

There will be a Tokyo Olympics, Formula One crowned a 2020 champion and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated an NBA championship inside a quarantined bubble. They handed out a Green Jacket at the Masters and hoisted a Stanley Cup. But on a view trophies there are blank spaces never to be filled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

14 Dec