REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2.40 p.m. GMT/ 9.40 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.40 p.m. GMT/ 9.40 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/REPORT

Man United, Tottenham enjoy big wins, Milan held

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday.

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

Rivals come together to create Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Two street artists from rival sides have created a mural depicting last month's clash between AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, with the aim of encouraging a peaceful derby between the teams on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/OUTDOORS

NHL-Back in the great outdoors as NHL returns to roots

The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.

19 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/PITCHES

Soccer - England - England's green and pleasant pitche

Despite rain and snow and a packed schedule, England's top-flight clubs play on pristine green playing surfaces. We look at the advances in pitch technology

19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-WOB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg

Arminia Bielefeld face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Olympique Lyonnais Lyon travel to Brest in Ligue 1

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-DEN/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DAL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The third round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

The latest from the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

20 Feb

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

The Australian Open women's singles final.

20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.

20 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT