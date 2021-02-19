SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2.40 p.m. GMT/ 9.40 a.m. ET

19 Feb 2021 / 22:44 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.40 p.m. GMT/ 9.40 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

    MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

    SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/REPORT

    Man United, Tottenham enjoy big wins, Milan held

    LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday.

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

    Rivals come together to create Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

    MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Two street artists from rival sides have created a mural depicting last month's clash between AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, with the aim of encouraging a peaceful derby between the teams on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL/OUTDOORS

    NHL-Back in the great outdoors as NHL returns to roots

    The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.

    19 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/PITCHES

    Soccer - England - England's green and pleasant pitche

    Despite rain and snow and a packed schedule, England's top-flight clubs play on pristine green playing surfaces. We look at the advances in pitch technology

    19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    GOLF-GENESIS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

    First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

    19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-WOB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg

    Arminia Bielefeld face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

    19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Olympique Lyonnais Lyon travel to Brest in Ligue 1

    19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

    Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.

    19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-DEN/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Chicago Blackhawks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DAL/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The third round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    The latest from the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-WPG/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    20 Feb

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    The Australian Open women's singles final.

    20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea

    Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.

    20 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

    Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

