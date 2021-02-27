REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2pm GMT/9am ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz
Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
US-BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES
James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics.
US-TENNIS-ADELAIDE
Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown
French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.
UPCOMING
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-IRL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Ireland Italy face Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
27 Feb 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld
Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.
27 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Cologne
Bayern Munich play Cologne in the Bundesliga.
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotand news conference
Scotland hold their captain's run and final news conference before their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Sunday.
27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-PUERTORICO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open
Third round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion.
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Barcelona Sevilla face Barcelona in La Liga.
27 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Dijon v Paris St Germain
Dijon host French champions Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.
27 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England
Wales face England in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
27 Feb 16:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV)
Motor racing - Formula E - Diriyah ePrix
Riyadh hosts the first and second rounds of the 2020/21
Formula E World Championship in a double-header over two days.
27 Feb 17:03 ET / 17:03 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leeds United are at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
27 Feb 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach
RB Leipzig play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-PHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-WSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus Hellas Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match
27 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.
27 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)
FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
28 Feb
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DAL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Dallas Stars
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-IND/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
28 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
28 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
28 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-VGK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
28 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal Leicester City face Arsenal in the Premier League.
28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham.
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad.
GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships
Day four of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.
28 Feb 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT