REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2pm GMT/9am ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics.

US-TENNIS-ADELAIDE

Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Ireland Italy face Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

27 Feb 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld

Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

27 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Cologne

Bayern Munich play Cologne in the Bundesliga.

27 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotand news conference

Scotland hold their captain's run and final news conference before their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Sunday.

27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-PUERTORICO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open

Third round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande

27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion.

27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Barcelona Sevilla face Barcelona in La Liga.

27 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Dijon v Paris St Germain

Dijon host French champions Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

27 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England

Wales face England in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

27 Feb 16:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Diriyah ePrix

Riyadh hosts the first and second rounds of the 2020/21

Formula E World Championship in a double-header over two days.

27 Feb 17:03 ET / 17:03 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leeds United are at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

27 Feb 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach

RB Leipzig play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

27 Feb 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus Hellas Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match

27 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

27 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

27 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)

FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS

World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

28 Feb

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

28 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

28 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

28 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-VGK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

28 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

28 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal Leicester City face Arsenal in the Premier League.

28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham.

28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships

Day four of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.

28 Feb 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT