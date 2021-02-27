SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2pm GMT/9am ET

27 Feb 2021 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz

    Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

    US-BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

    James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics.

    US-TENNIS-ADELAIDE

    Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-IRL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Ireland Italy face Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

    27 Feb 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld

    Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

    27 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Cologne

    Bayern Munich play Cologne in the Bundesliga.

    27 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotand news conference

    Scotland hold their captain's run and final news conference before their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Sunday.

    27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-PUERTORICO/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open

    Third round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande

    27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion.

    27 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Barcelona Sevilla face Barcelona in La Liga.

    27 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Dijon v Paris St Germain

    Dijon host French champions Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

    27 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England

    Wales face England in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

    27 Feb 16:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

    MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula E - Diriyah ePrix

    Riyadh hosts the first and second rounds of the 2020/21

    Formula E World Championship in a double-header over two days.

    27 Feb 17:03 ET / 17:03 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Aston Villa

    Leeds United are at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

    27 Feb 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach

    RB Leipzig play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

    27 Feb 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-PHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-WSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

    27 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus Hellas Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match

    27 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    27 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CBJ/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

    27 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)

    FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS

    World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

    28 Feb

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DAL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Dallas Stars

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    28 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

    28 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    28 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-COL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    28 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    28 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-VGK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Vegas Golden Knights

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    28 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    28 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal Leicester City face Arsenal in the Premier League.

    28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham.

    28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

    28 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships

    Day four of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.

    28 Feb 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

