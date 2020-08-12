REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/ 2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SCOTLAND-CEL/

Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches - SPFL

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/

Feast of football awaits but no party time in Lisbon

It is arguably the biggest sports event of this COVID-infected year -- eight of Europe's top teams in a knockout tournament over 12 days in the Portuguese capital, with the Champions League winner to be crowned at the final on Aug. 23.

TENNIS-PRAGUE/

Halep struggles but advances on return at Prague Open

World number two Simona Halep made a rusty start on her return from the COVID-19 shutdown as she edged a seesaw battle against Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1 1-6 7-6(3) in the opening round of Prague Open on Tuesday.

