REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-IOC/
IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021
BERN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-WNBA-DE/
WNBA's Delle Donne 'hurt' after league denies opt-out request
Reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne said on Wednesday she must decide whether to risk her life playing basketball amid the COVID-19 outbreak or forfeit her paycheck after the league denied her medical opt-out request.
SOCCER-BERBATOV/BALE
Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid
SOFIA (Reuters) - Former Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Gareth Bale's time with Real Madrid is up after his disrespectful behaviour during his team's 2-0 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.
UPCOMING
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.
16 Jul
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.
16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament
Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference
News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.
16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES
Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference
England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool
Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.
15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa
16 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Sheffield United
Leicester City play Sheffield United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona
AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina
15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus
Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio
Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX)
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon
FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.
15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT