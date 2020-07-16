SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

16 Jul 2020 / 02:38 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-IOC/

    IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

    BERN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-WNBA-DE/

    WNBA's Delle Donne 'hurt' after league denies opt-out request

    Reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne said on Wednesday she must decide whether to risk her life playing basketball amid the COVID-19 outbreak or forfeit her paycheck after the league denied her medical opt-out request.

    SOCCER-BERBATOV/BALE

    Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid

    SOFIA (Reuters) - Former Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Gareth Bale's time with Real Madrid is up after his disrespectful behaviour during his team's 2-0 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX) 

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

    England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.

    16 Jul

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ 

    Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

    16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV) 

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

    Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

    16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES 

    Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference

    England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference

    16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool

    Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.

    15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-AVA/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa

    16 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SHU/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Sheffield United

    Leicester City play Sheffield United in the Premier League.

    16 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona

    AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus

    Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio

    Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX) 

    Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon

    FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.

    15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

