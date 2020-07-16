REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-IOC/

IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

BERN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-WNBA-DE/

WNBA's Delle Donne 'hurt' after league denies opt-out request

Reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne said on Wednesday she must decide whether to risk her life playing basketball amid the COVID-19 outbreak or forfeit her paycheck after the league denied her medical opt-out request.

SOCCER-BERBATOV/BALE

Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid

SOFIA (Reuters) - Former Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Gareth Bale's time with Real Madrid is up after his disrespectful behaviour during his team's 2-0 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.

16 Jul

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES

Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference

England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.

15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa

16 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Sheffield United

Leicester City play Sheffield United in the Premier League.

16 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona

AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus

Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio

Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX)

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon

FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.

15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT