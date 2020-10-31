REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/PREVIEW
Liverpool's Klopp seeking solutions after Van Dijk surgery, Fabinho injury
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has successfully undergone knee surgery after he damaged ligaments against Everton and manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that he is looking for solutions in defence with Fabinho also sidelined with injury.
MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/
Raikkonen to continue for another season with Alfa Romeo
Formula One's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race on for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based team said on Friday.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW
Koeman not worried about Barca future after board's resignation
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation has not left coach Ronald Koeman fearing for his job.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-STU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart
Schalke 04 face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace.
30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LEN/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Marseille v Lens Olympique Marseille host Lens in Ligue 1.
TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.
31 Oct
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-PAK-NZL/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Pakistan v New Zealand
Pakistan play New Zealand at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.
31 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand
The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship.
31 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT
MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice & Qualifying
Action from the practice and qualifying sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AUS-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Australia v A1
Australia play the winners of Group A at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NZL-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - New Zealand v A1
New Zealand play the winners of Group A at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 170-kilometre mountain ride from Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona.
31 Oct 07:25 ET / 11:25 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City
Sheffield United face Manchester City in the Premier League.
31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open
Action from the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.
31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-HUE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Huesca
Real Madrid host Huesca in La Liga.
GOLF-BERMUDA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship
Round three of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.
31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-CRO-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Crotone v Atalanata
Crotone host Atalanta in a Serie A match
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland
Wales face Scotland in the Six Nations. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund
Arminia Bielefeld face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
31 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich
Cologne face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea
Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League.
31 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England
Italy face England in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma
Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match
31 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig
Borussia Moenchengladbach host the Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.
31 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-ATM/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Osasuna face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United
Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League.
TENNIS-WOMEN/SWIATEK (PIX) (TV)
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek discusses next career steps after Grand Slam victory
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, 19, tells Reuters about her future plans after winning the French Open iarlier this month, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.
31 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT