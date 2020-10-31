REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/PREVIEW

Liverpool's Klopp seeking solutions after Van Dijk surgery, Fabinho injury

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has successfully undergone knee surgery after he damaged ligaments against Everton and manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that he is looking for solutions in defence with Fabinho also sidelined with injury.

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/

Raikkonen to continue for another season with Alfa Romeo

Formula One's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race on for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based team said on Friday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW

Koeman not worried about Barca future after board's resignation

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation has not left coach Ronald Koeman fearing for his job.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-STU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart

Schalke 04 face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace.

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LEN/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Marseille v Lens Olympique Marseille host Lens in Ligue 1.

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.

31 Oct

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-PAK-NZL/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Pakistan v New Zealand

Pakistan play New Zealand at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.

31 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand

The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship.

31 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice & Qualifying

Action from the practice and qualifying sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AUS-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Australia v A1

Australia play the winners of Group A at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NZL-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - New Zealand v A1

New Zealand play the winners of Group A at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 170-kilometre mountain ride from Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona.

31 Oct 07:25 ET / 11:25 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City

Sheffield United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open

Action from the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-HUE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Huesca

Real Madrid host Huesca in La Liga.

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

Round three of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CRO-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Crotone v Atalanata

Crotone host Atalanta in a Serie A match

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland

Wales face Scotland in the Six Nations. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund

Arminia Bielefeld face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

31 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich

Cologne face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

31 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League.

31 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England

Italy face England in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma

Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

31 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig

Borussia Moenchengladbach host the Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

31 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-ATM/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

Osasuna face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

31 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League.

31 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS-WOMEN/SWIATEK (PIX) (TV)

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek discusses next career steps after Grand Slam victory

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, 19, tells Reuters about her future plans after winning the French Open iarlier this month, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.

31 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT