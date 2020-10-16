REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL
Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 test
The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their practice facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said on Thursday.
MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ROSSI
Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP
Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday.
CYCLING-VUELTA/
Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma
The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday.
UPCOMING
Cycling
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia is a 192-kilometre ride from Cervia to Monselice.
16 Oct 07:50 ET / 11:50 GMT
Esports
ESPORTS-F1/
Esports - 2020 F1 Esports Pro Series
Esport stars take part in the first round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.
15 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
Golf
GOLF-CJCUP/
Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup
Round one of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
Baseball
OLYMPICS-2020/BASEBALL-FANS (PIX) (TV)
Baseball-What can Tokyo Olympics learn from fans at Japanese baseball?
Currently, up to 20,000 fans are allowed to attend baseball and soccer games in Japan. So far, no issues have arisen from having these numbers in, giving hope to organisers of the Tokyo Olympics who are yet to decide whether supporters will be allowed into Games' venues.
16 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
Rugby
RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/AUSTRALIA
Rugby-Australia name team to play New Zealand in second Bledisloe Cup test Australia name their team to face New Zealand in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.
Oct 16
RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/NEWZEALAND
Rugby-New Zealand name team to play Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test
New Zealand name their team to face Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.
RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW
Rugby-New Zealand host Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test
New Zealand host Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden park in Auckland after the sides battled to a 16-16 draw in Wellington in the first game.
RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/
Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity
Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615
16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/
Rugby - Scotland media opportunity
Two Scotland players will be available to print, online and broadcast media via a Zoom conference call
16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Rugby Union - All Blacks and Wallabies get ready for second Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland
The Wallabies and All Blacks get ready to clash in their second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park.
Soccer
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Everton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton news conference
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.
16 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.
16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer - England - Premier League goal rush
The Premier League's first four rounds has seen an extraordinary glut of goals. We look at the key stats and crunch the numbers
15 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DUE-BAY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - FC Dueren v Bayern Munich
FC Dueren face Bayern Munich in a DFB Cup match.
15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK
MLB notebook-Field Level Media
Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
NFL notebook-Field Level Media
News and notes from around the league.