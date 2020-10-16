REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their practice facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ROSSI

Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday.

CYCLING-VUELTA/

Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma

The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday.

UPCOMING

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia is a 192-kilometre ride from Cervia to Monselice.

16 Oct 07:50 ET / 11:50 GMT

Esports

ESPORTS-F1/

Esports - 2020 F1 Esports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in the first round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.

15 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

Golf

GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

Round one of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Baseball

OLYMPICS-2020/BASEBALL-FANS (PIX) (TV)

Baseball-What can Tokyo Olympics learn from fans at Japanese baseball?

Currently, up to 20,000 fans are allowed to attend baseball and soccer games in Japan. So far, no issues have arisen from having these numbers in, giving hope to organisers of the Tokyo Olympics who are yet to decide whether supporters will be allowed into Games' venues.

16 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

Rugby

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/AUSTRALIA

Rugby-Australia name team to play New Zealand in second Bledisloe Cup test Australia name their team to face New Zealand in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.

Oct 16

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/NEWZEALAND

Rugby-New Zealand name team to play Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test

New Zealand name their team to face Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.

Oct 16

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW

Rugby-New Zealand host Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test

New Zealand host Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden park in Auckland after the sides battled to a 16-16 draw in Wellington in the first game.

Oct 16

RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/

Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity

Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/

Rugby - Scotland media opportunity

Two Scotland players will be available to print, online and broadcast media via a Zoom conference call

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - All Blacks and Wallabies get ready for second Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland

The Wallabies and All Blacks get ready to clash in their second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park.

Oct 16

Soccer

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Everton.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton news conference

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.

16 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - England - Premier League goal rush

The Premier League's first four rounds has seen an extraordinary glut of goals. We look at the key stats and crunch the numbers

15 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DUE-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - FC Dueren v Bayern Munich

FC Dueren face Bayern Munich in a DFB Cup match.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook-Field Level Media

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook-Field Level Media

News and notes from around the league.