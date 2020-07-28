SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

28 Jul 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-QATAR/

    Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032

    DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SPORTS

    Major League Baseball season hits snag with two games postponed due to COVID-19

    Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball encountered a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia due to COVID-19-related concerns.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IRVING/

    Nets' Irving launches fund to assist WNBA players

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has committed $1.5 million to support WNBA players who decided to skip the 2020 season for health, personal, professional or safety-related reasons.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the third and final test of the series.

    28 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

    Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview

    Golfers prepare for the FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.

    28 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-PAR-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Atalanta

    Parma host Atalanta in a Serie A match

    28 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

