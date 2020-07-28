REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-QATAR/

Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SPORTS

Major League Baseball season hits snag with two games postponed due to COVID-19

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball encountered a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia due to COVID-19-related concerns.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IRVING/

Nets' Irving launches fund to assist WNBA players

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has committed $1.5 million to support WNBA players who decided to skip the 2020 season for health, personal, professional or safety-related reasons.

