Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/

Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

TOKYO (Reuters) - Next year's Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/

Blink and we'll be swallowed up, warns Mercedes' Allison

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Formula One champions Mercedes risk being 'swallowed up' by rivals if they lose concentration, the team's technical director James Allison warned on Friday despite a dominant start to the season.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SPORT

Britain unveils plans to let fans return to sports events

LONDON (Reuters) - Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be the first sports to bring back spectators in England in coming weeks, the British government announced on Friday, in a trial of plans aimed at reopening elite sports to fans more widely from Oct. 1.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Watford

West Ham play Watford in a relegation duel.

17 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/ (TV)

Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Alaves.

18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Leganes.

18 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Atalanta

Atalanta visit Verona in a Serie A match

18 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley

18 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Sassuolo

Cagliari host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

18 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUS-FJI/

CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Fiji

The Wallabies host Fiji

18 Jul

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six

Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues

18 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week three

NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies

18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

FORMULA1-HUNGARY/FANS (PIX)

Formula-1 fans seek sneak peek at race from hills around Hungary Grand Prix

Undeterred by closed races, diehard Formula-1 fans trickle to the area surrounding the Hungarian Grand Prix, including to a campsite with partial views of the circuit. The campsite owner, himself a lifelong fan, is happy to host them in a slumping tourist season.

18 Jul

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 Jul 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

18 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ZAF/SOLIDARITY

Cricket - Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa

Cricket South Africa are trialling a unique three-team, 36-over fixture featuring the country's leading players at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

The third day of play as England take on the West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series. The west indies lead 1-0 after winning last week's first test.

18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round three of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

18 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT