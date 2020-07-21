REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/
Hamilton braced for 'super-weird' Silverstone
LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton expects Silverstone to feel "super-weird" as he heads back to Britain on top of the Formula One world championship standings.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUGBY-TORONTO
Toronto withdraw from Super League restart due to COVID-19
Toronto Wolfpack have decided to withdraw from the August restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rugby League club said on Monday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-TENNIS/
Women's WTA Tour not giving up yet on China events
The Women's WTA Tour has not given up hopes on its tournaments in China despite the country's sports authority saying it will not hold any international sporting events this year aside from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
20 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio
Juventus host Lazio in a Serie A match.
20 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
PEOPLE-BRITAIN/CHARLTON
Jack Charlton funeral
The funeral of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, takes place in Newcastle.
21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.
21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.
21 Jul 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.
21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester City
Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League.
21 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna
Atalanta host Bologna in a Serie A match
21 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Where we stand one year out from rearranged Games
Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, where do organisers currently stand in rearranging the Tokyo Games?
21 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby - SA Rugby news conference to address 2021 calendar
South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will host a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the 2021 calendar and beyond.
21 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT