REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/

Hamilton braced for 'super-weird' Silverstone

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton expects Silverstone to feel "super-weird" as he heads back to Britain on top of the Formula One world championship standings.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUGBY-TORONTO

Toronto withdraw from Super League restart due to COVID-19

Toronto Wolfpack have decided to withdraw from the August restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rugby League club said on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-TENNIS/

Women's WTA Tour not giving up yet on China events

The Women's WTA Tour has not given up hopes on its tournaments in China despite the country's sports authority saying it will not hold any international sporting events this year aside from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

20 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio

Juventus host Lazio in a Serie A match.

20 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

PEOPLE-BRITAIN/CHARLTON

Jack Charlton funeral

The funeral of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, takes place in Newcastle.

21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.

21 Jul 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.

21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester City

Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League.

21 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna

Atalanta host Bologna in a Serie A match

21 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Where we stand one year out from rearranged Games

Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, where do organisers currently stand in rearranging the Tokyo Games?

21 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - SA Rugby news conference to address 2021 calendar

South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will host a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the 2021 calendar and beyond.

21 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT