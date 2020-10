Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

We are all equally vulnerable, fans say after Ronaldo's positive COVID-19 test

LISBON, (Reuters) - Football fans in Lisbon were unsurprised after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive COVID-19, saying it simply showed everyone was at risk of getting infected - and famous athletes were no exception.

MOTOR-F1-TSUNODA/

Tsunoda set for Imola test debut with AlphaTauri F1 team

LONDON, (Reuters) - Japanese Formula Two driver Yuki Tsunoda will test with the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri Formula One team at Imola next month, they said on Wednesday.

CYCLING-GIRO/

Demare sprints to another Giro stage win

Frenchman Arnaud Demare's prolific Giro d'Italia continued as he claimed his fourth stage victory in this year's race after a bunch sprint at the end of Stage 11 in Rimini on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

Athletics

ATHLETICS-EVANS/

Athletics-Interview with Britain's Tom Evans ahead of half-marathon world championships

Briton Tom Evans made his name in long-distance ultra-running but, in the absence of races, has switched focus to the roads, starting with this weekend's half-marathon world championships, which he hopes will be a springboard to the marathon at the Olympics next year. Interview.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia is a 204-kilometre flat ride around Cesenatico.

15 Oct 05:15 ET / 09:15 GMT

Rugby Union

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/

Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final preview

Preview of Saturday's Exeter v Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final

15 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Soccer

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-FLU/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense – Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 13, 2020

14 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba – Allianz Parque stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League final stage preview

The Chinese Super League, heavily modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enters the second stage of the season on Friday with a championship competition in Suzhou and a battle to avoid relegation in Dalian. We preview the action.

Oct 15

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Manchester City.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fifth round of the Premier League.

15 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League preview

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on a high after a sensational start to the season while champions Liverpool are reeling after a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v France

Croatia face France in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Denmark

England face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium

Iceland face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Netherlands

Italy face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League choosing the northern city of Bergamo for the match to honour one of the towns worst hit by the coronavirus.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-BIH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Poland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Sweden

Portugal face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SCO-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Scotland v Czech Republic

Wrapup of the pick of UEFA Nations League B actions as Scotland take on Czech Republic and Russia face Hungary in top of the table clashes.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-MOTORCYCLING (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan couple set off to motorbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as each other. Two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all seven continents. Then they ran into COVID-19.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook-Field Level Media

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media

News and notes from around the league.