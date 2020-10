Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/

Lakers to wear Bryant-designed jerseys for potential title clincher

The Los Angeles Lakers will switch to their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant when they seek a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/

Verstappen says he could see Honda exit coming

Honda's recent announcement that they will quit Formula One as an engine supplier at the end of next season surprised Max Verstappen less than most people.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Holders Krawietz and Mies reach men's doubles final

PARIS, (Reuters) - Defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached the French Open men's doubles final as the German duo beat Dutch/Croatian team Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Thursday.

UPCOMING

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage seven of the Giro d'Italia is a 143-kilometre ride from Matera to Brindisi

9 Oct 07:10 ET / 11:10 GMT

Golf

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

Round two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

8 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

Golf - Women's PGA Championship

Round two of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Motor racing

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring. Mick Schumacher will make his debut at a Formula One weekend by driving in an Alfa Romeo during first practice.

9 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Rugby Union

RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - All Blacks and Wallabies prepare for opening Bledisloe Cup test match

The All Blacks and Wallabies prepare for their opening Bledisloe Cup test match in Wellington.

Oct 9

Soccer

SOCCER-EURO-MKD-KVX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Playoff - North Macedonia v Kosovo

North Macedonia play Kosovo in their Euro 2020 Playoff Path D semi-final in Skopje.

8 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NOR-SRB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Playoff - Norway v Serbia

Norway play Serbia in their Euro 2020 Playoff Path C semi-final in Oslo. The match report will include highlights of the other seven playoff games.

8 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-WAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - England v Wales

England play Wales in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

8 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-ECU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Ecuador

Argentina play Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.

8 Oct 20:10 ET / 00:10 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PRY-PER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Peru

Paraguay play Peru in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion. The wire will include details of this match in the Uruguay-Chile report.

8 Oct 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-URY-CHL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Chile

Match report of Uruguay against Chile in a World Cup qualifier in Montevideo, with details of earlier Paraguay v Peru clash.

8 Oct 18:45 ET / 22:45 GMT

Tennis

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The French Open men's semi-finals at Roland Garros.

9 Oct 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA

Field Level Media - Brady, Bucs battle Bears in meeting of 3-1 teams

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a clash of 3-1 teams.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a clash of 3-1 teams.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.