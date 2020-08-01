REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/

Motor racing-Stroll fastest as Hulk returns and Albon crashes

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bull's Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASEBALL-MLB-STL

MLB reschedules Cardinals game after positive tests

Major League Baseball has rescheduled Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers after two members of the visiting organisation tested positive for COVID-19.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-WOODS/

Jaguars DT Woods opts out of 2020 season

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods announced Friday that he is opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Coupe de la Ligue - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais

The Stade de France hosts the rescheduled Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The final was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Jul 15:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal play Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

1 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week eight

Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders

1 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week five

ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds

1 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-PALERMO/

Tennis-Palermo Ladies Open preview

Preview of the Palermo Ladies Open, which will mark the first event across the women's WTA and men's ATP Tours, when it starts on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital, five months after the forced shutdown of tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

Round three of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

1 Aug 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - British Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland

England play Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in the second of three one day internationals.

1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-BURGOS/

Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos

Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.

1 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT