REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/
Motor racing-Stroll fastest as Hulk returns and Albon crashes
SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bull's Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASEBALL-MLB-STL
MLB reschedules Cardinals game after positive tests
Major League Baseball has rescheduled Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers after two members of the visiting organisation tested positive for COVID-19.
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-WOODS/
Jaguars DT Woods opts out of 2020 season
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods announced Friday that he is opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Coupe de la Ligue - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais
The Stade de France hosts the rescheduled Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The final was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Jul 15:10 ET / 19:10 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - England - FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea
Arsenal play Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
1 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week eight
Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders
1 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week five
ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds
1 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-PALERMO/
Tennis-Palermo Ladies Open preview
Preview of the Palermo Ladies Open, which will mark the first event across the women's WTA and men's ATP Tours, when it starts on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital, five months after the forced shutdown of tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)
Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational
Round three of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.
1 Aug 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - British Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.
1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland
England play Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in the second of three one day internationals.
CYCLING
CYCLING-BURGOS/
Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos
Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.
1 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT