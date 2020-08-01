SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

01 Aug 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/

    Motor racing-Stroll fastest as Hulk returns and Albon crashes

    SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bull's Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASEBALL-MLB-STL

    MLB reschedules Cardinals game after positive tests

    Major League Baseball has rescheduled Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers after two members of the visiting organisation tested positive for COVID-19.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-WOODS/

    Jaguars DT Woods opts out of 2020 season

    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods announced Friday that he is opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - France - Coupe de la Ligue - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais

    The Stade de France hosts the rescheduled Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The final was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    31 Jul 15:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV) 

    Soccer - England - FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea

    Arsenal play Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

    1 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/ 

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week eight

    Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders

    1 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/ 

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week five

    ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds

    1 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-PALERMO/ 

    Tennis-Palermo Ladies Open preview

    Preview of the Palermo Ladies Open, which will mark the first event across the women's WTA and men's ATP Tours, when it starts on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital, five months after the forced shutdown of tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    1 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV) 

    Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

    Round three of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

    1 Aug 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Motor racing - Formula One - British Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

    1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/ (PIX) 

    Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland

    England play Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in the second of three one day internationals.

    1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-BURGOS/ 

    Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos

    Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.

    1 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

